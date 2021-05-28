Summer programming returns for Madison families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, the Madison Public Library reopened to the public for in-person browsing. Azi, a library patron, says she’s brought her daughter every day since.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” said Azi. “We have the opportunity to look at books together with your child and decide which ones will be a hit to take home.”

Azi, like many other Madison parents, has been looking for ways to fill the time with her children.

“Especially now, there’s a lot of summer activities that don’t start until mid-June or the end of June,” said Azi. “This is the perfect thing to come and explore.”

Madison Public Library Youth Services Librarian Rebecca Millerjohn says the libraries are gearing up to expand children’s programming in June.

“All of our programs are going to be happening outside and in our outdoor spaces,” said Millerjohn. “There are fewer programs, but there’s always something that’s going to be here for you at the library.”

In June, the libraries will offer Serendipity Saturdays at several locations and the Dream Bus will also make its way around town.

Millerjohn says though it might be smaller to even have a calendar of events is a great feeling.

“To be able to be thinking about these events and hosting things at the library, we’re hopefully going to be able to make this summer feel more normal and feel more joyful,” said Millerjohn.

Madison School and Community Recreation is also bringing back more summer programs over the next few weeks.

“We’re really excited to get back to the kind of work that we’re used to doing,” said Mary Roth, the Operations Manager at Madison School and Community Recreation.

She says while some programs will remain virtual, many will be held in-person outdoors.

“Families are really looking for activities to get out of the house and get off the screen,” said Roth. “We have a lot of options no matter the interest or the age group.”

Registration is now open for over 700 programs through MSCR. Roth says there’s something for every age group.

“From camp programs that really service childcare for families to fitness and wellness programs for older adults that keep those folks active, we really feel that the services we provide are essential in the community,” said Roth.

