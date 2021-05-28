Advertisement

Three injured in Grant County car collision

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people are injured after a two vehicle crash occurred Friday on Highway 61 in the Township of Fennimore.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Vanessa Lee, a 34-year-old from Boscobel, stopped her van in the southbound lane of Highway 61 for northbound traffic to clear so she could turn left onto Bartow Road.

Police say Mitchell McGraw, 36, failed to notice Lee’s vehicle come to a stop, and McGraw’s vehicle collided with the rear of Lee’s van. Lee’s vehicle was then pushed into the northbound lane of Highway 61. McGraw’s vehicle continued south on Highway 61 for about 100 yards before coming to a halt in a ditch.

Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that both Vanessa Lee and front seat passenger Hayden Lee, a 34-year-old from Boscobel, received minor injuries and were treated and released from the scene.

McGraw sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital.

McGraw was cited for alleged Operating After Revocation 4th+ Offense, Inattentive Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

