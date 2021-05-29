Improving weather for Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is no longer a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS were allowed to expire at 7 a.m. Any threat of freezing temperatures and frost has come to an end. Here’s a look at low temperatures across the area as of 7 a.m.

Low Temperatures Saturday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday will be a sunny and warmer, but not warm, day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still below average for this time of year. The average high for May 29 in Madison is 73 degrees. With high pressure overhead, there will be no shortage of sunshine. The UV index today is very high. With the UV Index at an 8, sunburn times Saturday afternoon will be between 15-25 minutes.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and not as cold. Sunday morning lows will be on either side of 40 degrees.

Sunday will be a touch warmer and a little cloudier. Highs on Sunday will be in upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday will start out mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Despite the increasing clouds, Sunday is going to be a dry day.

Memorial Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Memorial Day will be the warmest day this holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s for any services Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Monday will also be mostly cloudy with a low chance of rain. Isolated to scattered rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Monday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like the better chance of rain will stay across central and northern Wisconsin, so no ones pool plans our backyard barbeques should not be washed out.

Next Big Weather Maker - Isolated - scattered showers possible Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will continue to warm through the upcoming workweek. By Friday, highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will also be a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

