Bucks complete sweep of Heat with 120-103 win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks completed a dominant series sweep over the Miami Heat with a 120-103 win on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds, which was also the third playoff triple-double in Bucks franchise history.

First career triple-double in the playoffs for Giannis!! pic.twitter.com/LVIvZ5Ehwt — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 29, 2021

Bryn Forbes continue to provide a spark off the bench as he shot 7-14 from three for 22 points as her averaged 15 points per game over the opening round series.

Mike Budenholzer on if there is any feeling of validation after the Bucks dominated the Heat to complete the sweep



"There's gotta be a humility and humbleness. An attitude or mindset to get better... It means nothing if we don't keep doing it going forward." pic.twitter.com/LyaGKaRiiR — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) May 29, 2021

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks swept the Heat to become the first team to advance in this year’s NBA playoffs.

They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off the best-of-seven series over last season’s Eastern Conference champions. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.

Milwaukee now awaits the winner between Brooklyn and Boston for who their second round opponent will be. The Nets currently lead the Celtics 2-1 in that Eastern Conference opening round series.

