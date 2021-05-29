Bucks complete sweep of Heat with 120-103 win
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks completed a dominant series sweep over the Miami Heat with a 120-103 win on Saturday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds, which was also the third playoff triple-double in Bucks franchise history.
Bryn Forbes continue to provide a spark off the bench as he shot 7-14 from three for 22 points as her averaged 15 points per game over the opening round series.
Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks swept the Heat to become the first team to advance in this year’s NBA playoffs.
They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off the best-of-seven series over last season’s Eastern Conference champions. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.
Milwaukee now awaits the winner between Brooklyn and Boston for who their second round opponent will be. The Nets currently lead the Celtics 2-1 in that Eastern Conference opening round series.
