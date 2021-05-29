Advertisement

Bucks complete sweep of Heat with 120-103 win

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks completed a dominant series sweep over the Miami Heat with a 120-103 win on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds, which was also the third playoff triple-double in Bucks franchise history.

Bryn Forbes continue to provide a spark off the bench as he shot 7-14 from three for 22 points as her averaged 15 points per game over the opening round series.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks swept the Heat to become the first team to advance in this year’s NBA playoffs.

They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off the best-of-seven series over last season’s Eastern Conference champions. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.

Milwaukee now awaits the winner between Brooklyn and Boston for who their second round opponent will be. The Nets currently lead the Celtics 2-1 in that Eastern Conference opening round series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

