Advertisement

Dane Co. daily average COVID-19 case number drops to lowest level in nearly a year

COVID-19
COVID-19(CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials report Friday the average number of COVID-19 cases per day is the lowest it has been in nearly a year.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest Data Notes Blog Post states the average number of cases per day is 23. PHDMDC noted variant strains were not widespread, nor were vaccinations available nearly a year ago when the number was last this low.

The percent positivity level in COVID-19 cases is also still very low, at 1.2%.

Health officials also stated they are seeing lower vaccination rates in outlying municipalities of Dane County. PHMDC is working with community partners to work on ways to offer vaccines and discuss vaccine hesitancy.

Of all Dane Co. residents, almost 66% of people have received at least one dose and 57% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment