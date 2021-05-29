Dane Co. daily average COVID-19 case number drops to lowest level in nearly a year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials report Friday the average number of COVID-19 cases per day is the lowest it has been in nearly a year.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest Data Notes Blog Post states the average number of cases per day is 23. PHDMDC noted variant strains were not widespread, nor were vaccinations available nearly a year ago when the number was last this low.

The percent positivity level in COVID-19 cases is also still very low, at 1.2%.

Health officials also stated they are seeing lower vaccination rates in outlying municipalities of Dane County. PHMDC is working with community partners to work on ways to offer vaccines and discuss vaccine hesitancy.

Of all Dane Co. residents, almost 66% of people have received at least one dose and 57% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.