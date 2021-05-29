Latino Chamber of Commerce honors 2021 award recipients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce honored businesses and organizations Friday night who made it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event hosted more than 620 people in 2019 at the Monona Terrace, but the Chamber’s board of directors voted to postpone the in-person event until 2022. This year’s event was in an interactive virtual platform.

President of the Latino Chamber Jessica Cavazos said they were grateful to be able to put on the virtual event.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for making this event possible, it’s great to revive this event and the many other we have planned throughout the year, as a sign of better day ahead, and that we are back to business,” said Cavazos.

This year’s award recipients are:

Youth Entrepreneur of the Year: Nabil Hamdan

Community Impact Award: Latino Health Council

Corporate Impact Award: CUNA MUTUAL GROUP

Community Partner Award: Light House Church and School

Emprendedor Award: Hector Garcia, Garcia’s Garage

Emprendedora Award: Alejandra Bustamante, State Farm

Tu Empresa (New Start-up): Ana Murillo, L’Deep Cleaning

Innovation Award: NeuroRepublica

Business Catalyst Award: Sanchez Painting and Contractors

Change Agent Awards: Vanessa Ineza (WEDC), Tiffany Kenney (Downtown BID), Juan Carlos Reyes (DOR)

To celebrate Peru’s bicentennial, the chamber showcased the gala through its sponsor PROMPERU, which is responsible for promoting Peru’s exports and tourism.

