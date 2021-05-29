New Glarus nursing home one of few nationally to report zero COVID-19 outbreaks

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A nursing home in New Glarus was one of 64 nursing homes in the country that reported no COVID-19 outbreaks, health officials reported Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s U.S. Government Accountability Office Report, nursing homes in the U.S. had an average of three outbreaks during the review period of May 2020-January 2021.

Around 94% of nursing homes experienced more than one outbreak, but the New Glarus Home experienced none during the eight-month period.

Erin Francois, Executive Director of New Glarus Home said they were honored to reach the milestone.

“We are 1 of 64 nursing homes that had no outbreaks of COVID-19, but our team is one of thousands of nursing homes across this country serving our senior population with compassion, dedication and commitment,” said Francois.

The report noted the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on those who are elderly or have a disability, as well as that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was a contributing factor in the spread.

Francois explained that the New Glarus Home credits routine testing of their staff from preventing an outbreak.

“These infection prevention measures were key in identifying risk of infection and preventing transmission,” said Francois.

GAO included data from the 13,380 Medicare- and Medicaid-certified homes in their study.

