Advertisement

Overwhelming support for Brat Fest; brats selling out fast

Organizers say due to production capability, only 50,000 Johnsonville brats were received
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Though Brat Fest may look a bit different this year, it hasn’t stopped brat lovers from showing an overwhelming amount of support for the annual event.

Due to production capability and the uncertainty of the event amid the pandemic, only 50,000 Johnsonville Brats are available for this year’s Build Your Own Brat Fest event, according to the event’s Facebook page.

An open letter from Tim Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe’s Market and sponsor of the event, indicated that the brats might not be enough to feed this year’s participants. Metcalfe added organizers fear many of the venues may run out of brats before the weekend is over.

“Early in our planning, we realized production would be an issue and received whatever we were able to, still not knowing exactly where we would be with the pandemic,” Metcalfe said. “Planning was challenging to say the least for this 2021 event.”

Don’t worry, brat fans! There are still other menu items available for purchase, like Boar’s Head hot dogs, to show your support for local businesses participating this year.

A Open Letter From Brat Man Morning Brat Festers, we are overwhelmed by your support of this years Brat Fest, can’t...

Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Saturday, May 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment