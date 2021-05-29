Overwhelming support for Brat Fest; brats selling out fast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Though Brat Fest may look a bit different this year, it hasn’t stopped brat lovers from showing an overwhelming amount of support for the annual event.

Due to production capability and the uncertainty of the event amid the pandemic, only 50,000 Johnsonville Brats are available for this year’s Build Your Own Brat Fest event, according to the event’s Facebook page.

An open letter from Tim Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe’s Market and sponsor of the event, indicated that the brats might not be enough to feed this year’s participants. Metcalfe added organizers fear many of the venues may run out of brats before the weekend is over.

“Early in our planning, we realized production would be an issue and received whatever we were able to, still not knowing exactly where we would be with the pandemic,” Metcalfe said. “Planning was challenging to say the least for this 2021 event.”

Don’t worry, brat fans! There are still other menu items available for purchase, like Boar’s Head hot dogs, to show your support for local businesses participating this year.

A Open Letter From Brat Man Morning Brat Festers, we are overwhelmed by your support of this years Brat Fest, can’t... Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Saturday, May 29, 2021

