Advertisement

Richland County to host vaccine clinic at new location; COVID-19 testing canceled for holiday

(WBRC)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County has announced it will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a new location.

The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 at the Auditorium Lobby of the Richland Center High School located at 1996 US Highway 14, Richland Center.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at either of the links listed below.

Richland County also announced free COVID-19 testing will not be held Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Planning is underway to determine future community testing opportunities, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day
The program will also help fill the need for seasonal employees in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells sees lower than usual employment