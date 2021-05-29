Richland County to host vaccine clinic at new location; COVID-19 testing canceled for holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County has announced it will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a new location.

The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 at the Auditorium Lobby of the Richland Center High School located at 1996 US Highway 14, Richland Center.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at either of the links listed below.

Richland County also announced free COVID-19 testing will not be held Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Planning is underway to determine future community testing opportunities, according to a release.

