Richland County to host vaccine clinic at new location; COVID-19 testing canceled for holiday
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County has announced it will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a new location.
The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 at the Auditorium Lobby of the Richland Center High School located at 1996 US Highway 14, Richland Center.
The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at either of the links listed below.
Richland County also announced free COVID-19 testing will not be held Monday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Planning is underway to determine future community testing opportunities, according to a release.
