Advertisement

WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom

By KSDK Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KSDK) - A day care in Missouri is drying out after water rushed in during a storm.

A surveillance camera caught the flooding in action.

Water from the parking lot had built up against the basement door before pushing it in and flooding the space. Furniture and toys were picked up and circled around the playroom.

Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the split-level basement.

Staff members said they’ve set up a GoFundMe page to replace all the water-logged items, including the brand-new rugs they’d put down that morning.

They also hope the funds will go to the teachers who are currently out of work.

“Unfortunately, we have got a lot of foster children, low income families, we are a nonprofit and we get most of our funding from the state subsidy,” Amelia Vann, the day care’s assistant director said. “So, it’s putting not only our teachers out of work, but it is also putting a lot of these families out of work because they don’t have anywhere else or anyone else to take care of their kids.

So, the sooner we can get stuff taken care of, the quicker we can get back in here and get everyone back to normal.”

City storm water crews are now surveying their system for any blockages. The day care said their rain gauge measured three inches in 30 minutes, which is well above what the system is designed to handle.

Insurance will pay for the bigger items, but the Vann says the playroom is for children with special needs and those toys cost more to replace.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes