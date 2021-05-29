Advertisement

Weekend brings full reopening to Chicago’s Navy Pier

Navy Pier Chicago.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s Navy Pier has fully reopened its outdoor entertainment options and nearly all indoor facilities after the coronavirus pandemic forced closures at the busy tourist destination.

Officials said the Chicago Children’s Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater will remain closed. The reopening includes retail stores and restaurants, tour boats and cruises and all carnival rides.

Navy Pier was closed from September through the end of April, when officials began a slow reopening.

