Advertisement

A piece of Janesville GM history is now up for sale

Last-of-its-kind dump truck was built in Janesville and served the city for nearly two decades
Travis Kelsey shows off the sign detailing the truck's historical significance
Travis Kelsey shows off the sign detailing the truck's historical significance(Tim Elliott)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The General Motors plant in Janesville was the life blood of that city for decades and now, a historic piece of the plant is up for sale.

A nearly 20-year-old GMC C8500 dump truck is on the auction block. The truck is last of its kind to roll off the assembly line at the Janesville GM plant. The truck was completed on June 26th, 2002. The truck then served the City of Janesville for almost two decades.

The line that made those heavy duty vehicles was moved to a plant in Michigan. Seven years later in 2009, GM closed for good.

“Well, I think back then and for a lot of years, it (GM) was the heart of the city,” said Travis Kelsey, the shop crew leader at the city’s service center. “I think a lot of things that happened here happened from the plant or because of the plant and a lot of generations worked at the plant,”

The truck was initially used for light duty projects. But after a few years, the truck was put to work and carried around asphalt for the city. It has roughly 65,000 miles on it and Kelsey says it runs well.

Under the hood, you’ll also find the names of several GM workers who helped build the truck in 2002.

“The more and more we looked at it and did repairs, the more places we found signatures,” said Kelsey. “On the frame, under the hood, firewall. There was signatures inside on the rims when we changed the tires for the first time,”

Trucks like this one in the city’s fleet usually have a lifespan of about 15 years but this one lasted close to 20 years. Kelsey is hoping someone locally buys the truck so this piece of Janesville history stays put.

Kelsey thinks the truck can go for roughly $7,000 or $8,000.

To submit a bid for the truck visit here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash
Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative provides milk to southwestern Wis. families in need
Reina Ozbay / Source: (Gray Television)
Girl who sings national anthem for WMTV is from Wisconsin
First Alert - A few rain showers and storms possible Memorial Day