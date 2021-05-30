A piece of Janesville GM history is now up for sale

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The General Motors plant in Janesville was the life blood of that city for decades and now, a historic piece of the plant is up for sale.

A nearly 20-year-old GMC C8500 dump truck is on the auction block. The truck is last of its kind to roll off the assembly line at the Janesville GM plant. The truck was completed on June 26th, 2002. The truck then served the City of Janesville for almost two decades.

The line that made those heavy duty vehicles was moved to a plant in Michigan. Seven years later in 2009, GM closed for good.

“Well, I think back then and for a lot of years, it (GM) was the heart of the city,” said Travis Kelsey, the shop crew leader at the city’s service center. “I think a lot of things that happened here happened from the plant or because of the plant and a lot of generations worked at the plant,”

The truck was initially used for light duty projects. But after a few years, the truck was put to work and carried around asphalt for the city. It has roughly 65,000 miles on it and Kelsey says it runs well.

Under the hood, you’ll also find the names of several GM workers who helped build the truck in 2002.

“The more and more we looked at it and did repairs, the more places we found signatures,” said Kelsey. “On the frame, under the hood, firewall. There was signatures inside on the rims when we changed the tires for the first time,”

Trucks like this one in the city’s fleet usually have a lifespan of about 15 years but this one lasted close to 20 years. Kelsey is hoping someone locally buys the truck so this piece of Janesville history stays put.

Kelsey thinks the truck can go for roughly $7,000 or $8,000.

