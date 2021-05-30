Advertisement

Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect tried to bilk IRS of $1.6M

Fraud Optical glass
Fraud Optical glass
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million.

Abidemi Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria.

He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 as Washington tried to rush unemployment benefits out during the pandemic.

Prosecutors said Friday an email account associated with Rufai was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019.

An attorney for Rufai declined to comment to The Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash
Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative provides milk to southwestern Wis. families in need
Reina Ozbay / Source: (Gray Television)
Girl who sings national anthem for WMTV is from Wisconsin
First Alert - A few rain showers and storms possible Memorial Day