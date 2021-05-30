Advertisement

Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three second half goals led Forward Madison to a comeback win and its third straight victory on the season at Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday night.

After trailing 1-Nil at half thanks to a Luca Mayr free kick goal for Tormenta in the 33rd minute, Derek Gebhard scored the tying goal in the 49th. Flamingos captain, Conor Tobin used all 6 feet of his height to elevate for the game-leading header in the 54th off a Flamingos corner kick.

Jake Keegan then put the icing on the cake with a breakaway score in the 82nd to seal the 3-1 victory, which was Forward Madison’s first road win of the season.

FMFC is now second in the USL League One standings, they will now head to Florida for another away match on Tuesday, June 1.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Bucks complete sweep of Heat with 120-103 win
Brewers-Nationals opener postponed by inclement weather
Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo runs during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball...
Bucks lose Donte DiVinvenzo for remainder of playoffs due to foot injury