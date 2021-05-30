Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three second half goals led Forward Madison to a comeback win and its third straight victory on the season at Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday night.

After trailing 1-Nil at half thanks to a Luca Mayr free kick goal for Tormenta in the 33rd minute, Derek Gebhard scored the tying goal in the 49th. Flamingos captain, Conor Tobin used all 6 feet of his height to elevate for the game-leading header in the 54th off a Flamingos corner kick.

A true captain's finish. ❤️@TurboTobin13 uses his head to turn the game on its head! 🥳 https://t.co/B00L1B0Z25 pic.twitter.com/fUWFY0G4uS — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) May 30, 2021

Jake Keegan then put the icing on the cake with a breakaway score in the 82nd to seal the 3-1 victory, which was Forward Madison’s first road win of the season.

FMFC is now second in the USL League One standings, they will now head to Florida for another away match on Tuesday, June 1.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.