Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire

Caption
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes on I-94 near mile marker 263 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash and fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the fire started around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived, there were two vehicles on fire and it was determined that Med flight was needed, WisDOT said in a release. The crash involved two injuries.

The agency estimated the I-94 westbound lanes were closed for about an hour and 20 minutes due to the blockage and rescue measures.

The crash remains under investigation.

