Memorial Day Rain Chances

Warming Temperatures
Memorial Day Foreacast
Memorial Day Foreacast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The back half of the holiday weekend won’t be quite as nice as the first half, but it’s still expected to offer ample opportunity to get outside. Clouds have made a return and mostly cloudy conditions can be expected tonight. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but rain will have a hard time moving in with dry air overhead. Overnight lows will be warmer and from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Memorial Day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of an approaching cold front. This will fuel a broken line of showers and storms by late afternoon and evening. This is expected to be fairly scattered with many places remaining dry. Highs a bit warmer and into the lower 70s. This cold front will stall and fizzle out before in moves through the area Monday night, meaning temperatures won’t really cool off.

The rest of the week will feature glancing blows by quick moving disturbances. This means a daily chance of a shower or storm, but many more dry hours than wet and a good amount of sunshine. This will also come with a dramatic warm up as temperatures start the week in the 70s and end the week well into the 80s. Humidity will start to slowly return by next weekend as well.

