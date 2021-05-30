Advertisement

MPD investigating attempted homicide on city’s west side

Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed overnight on W. Badger Road
(NBC15)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that occurred early Sunday morning near the 800 block of West Badger Road.

According to MPD, one victim was stabbed and sustained serious injuries and received medical treatment. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old white man.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Forward Madison storms back in second half for 3-1 win over Tormenta