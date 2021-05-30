No Washouts - Low chance of rain Sunday and Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Make sure to grab a heavy jacket and a large cup of coffee. Once again, we are waking up to chilly temperatures. Temperatures Sunday morning range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Sunday morning is also most clear and quiet. No major weather problems are expected to impact travelers.

Sunday afternoon will be warmer, but not warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year. The average high in Madison May 30 is 73 degrees. Sunday will start out mostly sunny. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. Despite the increasing clouds, Sunday’s rain chances are not very high, but they are not zero. A few light rain showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. Places west of Madison will have the best chance of seeing light rain today. With dry air in place, much of the rain that will be falling from the clouds probably won’t reach the ground.

Grilling Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and not nearly as chilly. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be on either side of 50 degrees.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Memorial Day will be the warmest day this holiday weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday afternoon. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and storms. Monday morning will likely be dry for any Memorial Day services. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will drop from northwest to southeast across area Monday afternoon and evening. Places north of Madison will have the best rain chances Monday. Right now, it looks like any threat of a strong to severe storm will stay north of the area. There is a MARGINAL THREAT of severe weather for parts of central and northern Wisconsin. Make sure to have a backup plan if you have outdoor plans Monday afternoon and evening just in case a rain shower or storm finds you. Odds are you are going to stay dry, though.

Future Radar - Monday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and it is going to feel like summer the second half of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and near 80 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures will soar well above 80 degrees on Friday. By next weekend, highs could flirt with 90 degrees. Not only will it be very warm, if not hot, it is also going to be very humid. Expect an uptick in humidity levels throughout the workweek.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, rain chances will remain low this week. There will be a low end chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the forecast models are backing off on our rain chances midweek, especially on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.