Observe Memorial Day with special Historical Museum exhibit

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While enjoying family, friends and possibly a brat at Brat fest this long weekend, it is important to take a moment to remember the significance of Memorial Day, says Tim Metcalfe, sponsor of Brat Fest and owner of Metcalfe’s Market.

“Have a great time this weekend, have a brat, enjoy your family, but then on Monday pause and let’s remember what Memorial Day is really all about,” says Metcalfe.

There are several ways to observe the holiday and recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice – including making a stop by the “Wisconsin Remembers” exhibit at the Wisconsin Historical Museum.

The exhibit, which has been featured at Brat Fest for the past few years, has been relocated to the museum and features a wall with photos of all the state’s fallen veterans.

If you are in downtown Madison this weekend, the exhibit is visible through the museum windows.

