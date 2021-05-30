Advertisement

Send-off in Sparta for WI National Guard soldiers heading overseas

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are heading overseas as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are being deployed to Eastern Europe.

Gov. Evers was in Sparta Saturday morning to send off the 150 soldiers.

Members in the unit will perform maintenance and recovery operation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and the Defender-Europe 2021 Multinational Joint Exercise.

Those being deployed include mechanics, production controllers, signal support specialist and others.

In the past year, the Wisconsin National Guard said soldiers from this unit have also been involved in the state’s pandemic response and assisting in the civil disturbances in the state last spring.

