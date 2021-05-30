Advertisement

Small Rain Chances Through Memorial Day

Below Normal Temperatures Continue
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
Clouds and rain chances sneak back in the next couple of days.
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful start to the holiday weekend will lead to a few hiccups as we head through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Mostly clear skies tonight as high pressure remains in control. While it will be another cold night with lows into the middle and upper 30s, frost will be very limited and not a concern locally.

Sunday will start out sunny ahead of our next weathermaker. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening. There is just enough energy that an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be a few degrees warmer and into the upper 60s. More of the same expected on Memorial Day Monday. A mix of sun and clouds along with a passing shower. Temperatures by Monday will sneak back into the lower 70s.

