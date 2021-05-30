Sunday Family Fun Day at Beloit Snappers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing better than a day at the ball park on Memorial Day Weekend!

The Beloit Snappers take on the Peoria Chiefs Sunday at 2:05 p.m. But it’s after the game that the real fun starts.

Kids can run the bases after the game and families can play catch on the field. It’s all part of Sunday Family Fun Day.

Tickets can be purchased here.

