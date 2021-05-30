Woodruff tops Scherzer, García homers as Brewers sweep Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) - Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.

Scherzer also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. He’s hit seven home runs this month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)