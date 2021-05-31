Advertisement

Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative provides milk to southwestern Wis. families in need

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June is Dairy Month and you can help those struggling with hunger in our area by adopting a dairy cow.

Second Harvest Foodbank is looking for your help in getting milk, a rarely donated nutrient-rich product.

The Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative has helped raise enough money to provide over 180,000 gallons of milk. While this may sound impressive, Second Harvest Foodbank notes that still averages less than 3.5, 8 ounce glasses of milk per person.

So how does it work? You can choose a cow to “adopt,” then you decide how many gallons of milk you would like to donate. Your donation will allow Second Harvest Foodbank to donate milk to those who are facing food insecurity in southwestern Wisconsin.

Donators will also receive an adoption certificate to let them know about their new addition!

The goal is to raise 70,000 gallons of milk. The campaign runs all month long

The cows up for adoption this year are (with descriptions provided by Second Harvest Foodbank):

  • Flora: Flora may be slower than the rest but she sure has moxie!
  • Shimmer: Shimmer is an “udder” diva!
  • Starla: If Starla isn’t the star of the show, there is no show.
  • Trixie: Even though Trixie weighs 1,800 pounds, butterflies do scare her.
  • Violet: Violet’s favorite things in the world are eating and ruminating.
  • Remi: Remi loves to wiggle and jiggle for head scratches.

Can’t decide? You can make a gift of any size or become a monthly donor to provide milk to those in need all year! Choose your favorite option on Second Harvest Foodbank’s website.

