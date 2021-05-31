Advertisement

All lanes blocked on US 14 in Rock Co. near Evansville after crash with injuries

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on US 14 in Rock County near Evansville after a crash with injuries Monday afternoon.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the vehicle crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday on US 14, closing the east and westbound lanes at Wilder Road/Tuttle Road.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene and confirmed there were injuries. Evansville officials are also responding.

An alert issued around 7 p.m. said the incident was expected to last over two hours and the lanes were still closed around 9:10 p.m. Monday night.

NBC15 will add more details to this story as they develop.

