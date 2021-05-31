Advertisement

Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, left, forces Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario out at second...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, left, forces Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario out at second base as he turns a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

