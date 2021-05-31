Advertisement

Dane Co. nears new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly two-thirds of Dane County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the state’s top health agency reports.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 66.3% of residents in Dane Co. have received at least one dose and 57.6% have completed their vaccine series.

Dane Co. kids ages 12-15 are also nearing 50% for having at least one shot, currently sitting at 47.4%. This age group could surpass the 18-24 age group over the next week if they continue their upward trend of getting shots into arms.

Also in Dane Co., all residents ages 35 and older are at 80% or higher for having at least one dose.

Overall in the state, the dashboard indicates 47.8% of Wisconsinites has received their first shot and 42% have completed their vaccine series. It is likely this week that half of Wisconsinites will receive their first dose.

There were 102,727 vaccines administered to Wisconsin residents last week, which is the lowest number that has been given out since the week of Jan. 10. There have been 678 shots given out this week.

Fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases reported

DHS reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the second day in a row with cases reported lower than 100. However, fewer COVID-19 cases do tend to be reported at the beginning of the week as compared to the end.

More than 610,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by DHS to date.

The seven day rolling average continues to soar downward, now sitting at 225 cases. The last time the seven-day rolling average was this low was on April 25 at 224 cases.

Health officials add that four people have died Monday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in Wisconsin up to 7,078.

