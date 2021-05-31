Advertisement

Dane Co. officials provide tips for residents to avoid tick encounters

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While ticks can be a common sight in Wisconsin during the warmer months, a recent survey shows that only a quarter of respondents could identify the type of tick that spreads Lyme disease.

The University of Wisconsin Department of Entomology conducted the survey, noting that not all ticks cause the disease.

Susan Paskewitz, Director of the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vectorborne Disease, explained that an app will allow Wisconsinites to take a picture of the tick and have experts identify it for them.

“You might be able to identify, ‘hey, that’s a tick’, but may not be able to identify one species of tick from another. So having a resource like The Tick App is a great tool for tick identification,” said Paskewitz.

The app is helping researchers understand how people’s activities can affect the risk of finding a tick and plan for ways to avoid the interaction, explained Paskewitz.

Amanda Kita-Yarbro, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist for Public Health Madison & Dane County, explained that there has been an increase of Lyme disease cases in recent years in Dane County, averaging 136 per year.

“While identification is important, what we’re really working toward is prevention,” said Kita-Yarbro. “That’s the best tool we have to avoid tick-borne disease.”

Kita-Yarbro provided the following tips to avoid encounters with ticks.

  • Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass, and walk in the center of trails.
  • Use repellents containing 20-30% DEET on both exposed skin and clothing.
  • Tuck pant legs into socks, and shirts into pants.
  • Perform daily full-body tick checks, even if you were only in your backyard.

