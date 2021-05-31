Advertisement

Death of infant in Fond du Lac County being investigated

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy in Fond du Lac County after receiving a call that the child was not breathing and non-responsive.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in Monday morning from a home in the Township of Calumet.

The 911 dispatcher helped the caller perform CPR.

Authorities and paramedics arrived but despite resuscitation efforts, the infant was pronounced dead. No other information was being immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Police presence on 5600 block of Schroeder Road
Woman accused of throwing bicycle during large Madison disturbance; 3 arrested in all

Latest News

Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Mallards return to play with 7-2 win over Chinooks
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Madison Mallards beat the Chinooks 7-2
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Memorial Day weekend is a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
A Summer of Recovery: Tourism officials optimistic about increase in seasonal travel