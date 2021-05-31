First Alert - Rain and storms could impact your Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! This morning is partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer than the last couple of mornings. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s, which is between 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Even though a light rain shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out, It should be dry and mild for any Memorial Day services this morning.

Memorial Day Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high for Madison on May 31 is 73 degrees. Rain showers and storms will develop north of the area Monday afternoon and evening. Even though most of the rain and storm activity will stay north of the area, isolated to scattered rain showers and storms could drop south into the area. Places north of Madison will have the best rain and storm chances between 4 p.m. Monday and 12 a.m. Tuesday. The rain showers and storms should dissipate as they move through the area. The severe weather threat will likely stay north of the area, too.

Future Radar Monday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Map - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Monday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be on either side of 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will likely be the last day this week comfortable humidity levels. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.

Our best chance of rain this week will come midweek. A storm system will impact the lower Great Lakes Region on Wednesday. The heaviest rain associated with this system will likely stay south of the area. However, this system will still get close enough to the area to throw some rain our direction. Right now, it looks the southern half of the area will have the best rain chances on Wednesday. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could miss out on the rain completely. Highs on Wednesday could range from near 70 degrees where there are clouds and rain to near 80 degrees where it stays dry.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

More isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, it is going to feel like it by the end of the workweek and this weekend. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be well into the 80s. By the end of the weekend, highs could be flirting with 90 degrees in some spots. It is going to be humid, too. Right now, it looks like most of Friday, Saturday and Sunday are going to be dry.

Summer-Like Heat Returns This Week (WMTV NBC15)

