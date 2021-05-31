House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - More than two dozen pets died after a house fire in Sparta Sunday afternoon.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to the house fire at 4401 County Highway I at 3:41 p.m. after a passerby reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived they discovered the owners were not home but found several dogs inside in kennels.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says 14 dogs, 12 puppies and 2 cats died from smoke inhalation. Several dogs in outside kennels were unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.