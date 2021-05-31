Advertisement

House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead

House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.(Sparta Area Fire District)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - More than two dozen pets died after a house fire in Sparta Sunday afternoon.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to the house fire at 4401 County Highway I at 3:41 p.m. after a passerby reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived they discovered the owners were not home but found several dogs inside in kennels.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says 14 dogs, 12 puppies and 2 cats died from smoke inhalation. Several dogs in outside kennels were unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash
Adopt a Dairy Cow initiative provides milk to southwestern Wis. families in need
Reina Ozbay / Source: (Gray Television)
Girl who sings national anthem for WMTV is from Wisconsin
First Alert - A few rain showers and storms possible Memorial Day