Hy-Vee pharmacies offers $10 store gift card for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Hy-Vee joining the growing list of stores no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, unless locally mandated.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anyone who completes their COVID-19 vaccine series at Hy-Vee pharmacies or its pop-up clinics will receive a $10 store gift card, the company announced Monday.

Hy-Vee stated this incentive will begin starting Tuesday and each COVID-19 vaccination must be received between June 1 and November 11.

Those who receive a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must complete their second dose at Hy-Vee in order to get the gift card, while those who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will receive the card once their vaccine is administered.

Free vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations without an appointment needed, the company added.

The pharmacy notes Pfizer is available for anyone ages 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for those ages 18 and older. Minors receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need their parent or guardian’s consent in order to receive the shot.

