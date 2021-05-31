Advertisement

Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash

The Sheriff’s Office stated the rider suffered significant injuries.
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MIFFLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist suffered significant injuries Sunday afternoon in a Township of Mifflin crash.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the wreck. Emergency crews found the rider, identified as Tanner Casper, along Hwy. G, south of Enloe Road.

A helicopter flew Casper to UW Hospital, in Madison, for treatment. Authorities noted Casper was the only person on the motorcycle at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office noted Casper was not wearing a helmet at the time. Investigators determined speed was likely a factor in the crash, adding they do not believe alcohol played a role.

