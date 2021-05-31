Advertisement

Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike

(WIFR)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of people in Michigan could see a big hike in their electric bill this summertime afternoons.

With the summer months heating up, one of the largest utility companies in the state plans to increase drastically the cost of electricity, starting Tuesday.

From then until September 30, Consumers Energy will charge its customers a 50 percent higher rate between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. According to the company’s website, it has more than 6.5 million customers in Michigan.

When announcing the rate spike, Consumers’ spokesperson Brian Wheeler explained the move is intended to make sure everyone has power during those times.

“You have to build more power plants to accommodate those peaks, those increases when it comes to energy usage,” Wheeler said in April.

Consumers sent letters to customers detailing the increase and telling them how much more it would cost them if they did not change how much power they used. In most cases, Wheeler claimed customers would end up paying about $2 more per month.

The letter also asked them to consider running their dishwasher later in the day or raising the thermostat a couple of degrees to save on electricity.

