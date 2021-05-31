Advertisement

Madison VFW Post 7591 holds several ceremonies, honoring fallen heroes

By Elise Romas
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Memorial Day ceremonies took place in and around the Madison area Monday. Each tribute acknowledged the risk and sacrifice veterans make every day for our country and those who have fallen.

“We just don’t want that to be forgotten,” Kathy Jacobson said after the ceremony at Roselawn park.

The Monona resident came to honor several family members, including her father. Her dad earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart during his time in service. He served in World War 2 and survived, but Jacobson knows others were not so fortunate.

“Knowing someone who has died in the line of duty is meaningful to my family,” Jacobson said.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7591 held four other commemorative gatherings in Madison and Cottage Grove Monday.

“It’s a tradition that dates back to before our country even became a country,” Greg Chille said.

Chille is a retired veteran. He spent 24 years in the Air Force. He says it’s important to remind Americans of what military men and women put on the line to keep United State citizens safe.

“Who is going to remember what we’ve done in the past and how we got here,” Chille said.

Jacobson says she hopes to keep their memory alive and reminds herself to always be grateful.

“I don’t think we’d have the country we do if people were not willing to fight for what they thought was right and the things that are important to us, for freedom,” Jacobson said.

