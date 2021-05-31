Memorial Day Storm Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The back half of the holiday weekend won’t be quite as nice as the first half, but it’s still expected to offer ample opportunity to get outside. Clouds have made a return and mostly cloudy conditions can be expected tonight. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but rain will have a hard time moving in with dry air overhead. Overnight lows will be warmer and from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Memorial Day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of an approaching cold front. While there may be a few rain drops early in the day, the best chance of wet weather will come with a broken line of showers and storms by late afternoon and evening. This line may bring some stronger storms to central Wisconsin, but chances are that it will be in a weakening phase as it moves into central Wisconsin. The best chance of rain and thunder will be ares north and west of Madison with places to the south and east possibly missing out completely.

Don’t cancel any plans on your Memorial Day, but do keep the First Alert Weather App handy to keep an eye on things in case one of those storms heads in your direction. In terms of temperatures, highs a bit warmer and into the lower 70s. This cold front will stall and fizzle out before in moves through the area Monday night, meaning temperatures won’t really cool off behind it.

A line of strong storms will develop in central Wisconsin Monday and work it's way into southern Wisconsin. It will be in a quickly weakening phase with areas south and east of Madison likely staying dry. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Sunday, May 30, 2021

