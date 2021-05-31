Advertisement

Michigan judge swears in lawyer who was once a suspect in court

A judge swore in a lawyer who was once a drug dealer in his courtroom 16 years ago.(CNN)
By CNN and Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WMTV/CNN) - A new Michigan lawyer was recently sworn into the state bar in the same courtroom he stood 16 years ago, but for being the suspect of a crime.

Edward Martell pleaded guilty 16 years ago to selling and manufacturing crack cocaine, according to CNN.

At 27 years old, Martell thought he would be facing 20 years in prison. Instead, he got three years probation and an important message from the judge presiding over his case, Judge Bruce Morrow.

Morrow told Martell he had greatness within him and told him to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

After that, Martell became a regular visitor in Morrow’s courtroom, spending hours learning from each other.

Now at 45 years old, Martell may not be the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, but he is starting a new chapter of his life as a criminal defense lawyer.

