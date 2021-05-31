Advertisement

Milwaukee officer shoots, kills armed suspect after hearing gunfire

The suspect allegedly refused commands to put down the weapon.
The suspect allegedly refused commands to put down the weapon.
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his weapon, on May 31, 2021.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed an armed suspect late Sunday night after the man allegedly refused officers’ commands to lay down his gun, according to the Milwaukee Police Dept.

In a statement early Sunday morning, multiple officers could hear gunfire around 10:30 p.m. after responding to the 2700 block of S. 29th Street when someone reported a person firing his gun.

The department stated the officers spotted the armed suspect on the front porch, however he soon ran to the back porch where the officers caught up with him. According to Milwaukee police, the officers ordered the man to drop his weapon and, when he did not, a single officer fired and killed him.

Milwaukee police report no other officers discharged their weapons during the encounter.

The name of the suspect was not released, with the police department only describing him as a 49-year-old man. Investigators added they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The officer also was not identified. The police department did note he was a 47 years old and had six years of experience. He has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Waukesha Police Dept. will conduct the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing.

