Paddling rentals start up again at Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW

Lake Mendota Sunrise
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paddling rentals started back up at the Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW Monday afternoon.

Those interested in kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding can make a reservation online to take on Lake Mendota, the union announced on Facebook last week.

The union also announced Outdoor UW would start up holding private outdoor experiences again on June 7. Groups of people, whether it’s friends or family, can participate in activities ranging from group paddling games to private yoga classes.

Outdoor UW said its on and off-shore yoga classes will be held all summer long with Recreation & Wellbeing at University of Wisconsin- Madison.

You're going to 𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 what you're about to hear... 🛶 Paddling rentals are returning to Outdoor UW starting May 31! Make...

Posted by The Wisconsin Union on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

