Paddling rentals start up again at Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paddling rentals started back up at the Wisconsin Union’s Outdoor UW Monday afternoon.

Those interested in kayaking, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding can make a reservation online to take on Lake Mendota, the union announced on Facebook last week.

The union also announced Outdoor UW would start up holding private outdoor experiences again on June 7. Groups of people, whether it’s friends or family, can participate in activities ranging from group paddling games to private yoga classes.

Outdoor UW said its on and off-shore yoga classes will be held all summer long with Recreation & Wellbeing at University of Wisconsin- Madison.

