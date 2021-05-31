Advertisement

Patriotic teen’s kind gesture touches neighbor

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: May. 31, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In all of its valor and innocence, a 13-year-old reunited a homeowner with an American flag Friday evening.

Josh Evans was on his daily walk around the neighborhood when his vigilant eye noticed strong winds knocked the flag down from a neighbor’s porch Tuesday. Instead of ignoring it, video shows him properly folding the flag and leaving it at Chris Rose’s door with a note attached.

“I just wanted to show my respect for my country,” Evans said.

Rose was impressed with the teen’s actions.

“I was really shocked that someone that is 13-year-old actually cared enough to take time out of his day to make someone else’s day better,” Rose said.

Josh told WVLT News his grandfather taught him how to fold the flag. He was even in charge of raising the flag at his school.

Rose said he wanted to thank the teen, but he didn’t know where to find him. So, WVLT News helped out and when the two met, Rose shared more than his gratitude. He sent Josh home with the same flag.

It was a small gesture tucked away in a big message.

“I just want all the kids out there to know to respect their elders and to do what’s right for others and maybe if you treated, they’ll treat you back with respect,” Rose said.

Even with his evident patriotism, Evans said he doesn’t have interest in joining the military. Instead, he wants to be a pro angler when he grows up.

