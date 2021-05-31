Advertisement

Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents

Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service wants to raises rates on first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents as part of a host of price hikes and service changes designed to reduce debt for the beleaguered agency.

The changes, which will take effect Aug. 29, include price hikes for first-class mail, magazines and marketing mailers.

The price hikes are part of Postmaster General’s Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the agency, which faces an estimated $160 billion in operating losses over the next decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash