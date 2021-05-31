Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled after missing Brookfield man is found safe

Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of...
Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.(Town of Brookfield Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Authorities say a Silver Alert has been canceled for a Wisconsin man after they say he was found safe.

The alert for Herbert Schmiedel was canceled shortly after 9 p.m. Monday evening after it was issued shortly before 5:30 in the evening.

INITIAL REPORT: A Silver Alert has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday for an 89-year-old man from southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Town of Brookfield Police Department, Herbert Aurther Schmiedel is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Schmiedel was last seen at his home in Brookfield, located in Waukesha Co., Monday morning, and is driving a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top and no known destination. The Wisconsin license plate number of the vehicle is ABS-5583.

Schmiedel is described as 5′2″ tall and 150 pounds, with white hair that is slightly combed over. He was last seen wearing a black striped golf shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Police presence on 5600 block of Schroeder Road
Woman accused of throwing bicycle during large Madison disturbance; 3 arrested in all

Latest News

Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Mallards return to play with 7-2 win over Chinooks
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Madison Mallards beat the Chinooks 7-2
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Memorial Day weekend is a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
A Summer of Recovery: Tourism officials optimistic about increase in seasonal travel