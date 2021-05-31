Advertisement

Silver Star recipient inducted into Madison VA’s Hall of Heroes

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison posthumously inducted Capt....
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison posthumously inducted Capt. Scott Alwin into their “Hall of Heroes” at a virtual ceremony on Friday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.(William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin veteran who received the Silver Star was posthumously inducted to William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital’s “Hall of Heroes” on Friday.

Capt. Scott Alwin was honored Friday in a virtual ceremony where people remembered him as an “exceptional pilot,” having earned more than 140 medals during his service. Other than the Silver Star, he also received the Distinguished Flying Cross with Oak leaf Cluster, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Purple Heart with three Oak Leaf clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Alwin’s sisters, Penelope Kleinhans Alwin and Pamela Fullerton were among those who attended the ceremony to honor their brother.

“An honorable, loyal, courageous man of principle,” said Kleinhans Alwin. “As a person again, who thinks that young people today need examples not to drift, to have something to fight for, I hold up my brother, Captain Scott Alwin.”

“He was a candle that burned brightly in a very dark time,” said Fullerton.

The Madison VA noted Alwin earned a Distinguished Flying Crosses for Volunteer Missions award for his efforts to rescue children from a mission before enemy troops had arrived.

Alwin spent five tours in Vietnam and earned 136 Air medals while there, according to army records, and is believed to have earned more than any other airman. His family explained that Alwin stayed in Vietnam for as long as he did because he felt his service “meant others did not need to take his place.”

“I know what I do sounds scary, and believe me, I understand the danger, but when I get up there, up into the air... I’m in my element. Be happy for me,” wrote Alwin in a letter to his sister Penelope.

