Small Rain Chances

Warming Trend Ahead
Radar
Radar
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The holiday weekend will end with just a small chance of a shower or storm. This is as a cold front approaches from the north and west. This frontal boundary will fizzle out as it moves through southern Wisconsin and so will the storm chances. Best chance of any activity this evening will be Madison north and westward with next to nothing by the time you get to the stateline. After midnight, skies will start to clear, and temperatures will dip back into the 50s.

As we kick off June, all eyes will be on a slow-moving Low-pressure system passing to our south. It will take much of the week to move from Texas to the East Coast. We are too far away to have a direct impact, but close enough that we will have just enough moisture and energy to pop some isolated showers and storms at times. This looks to be the case through Friday. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 70s.

Another change arrives for the weekend and that will be some summertime heat. Highs are expected to surge into the 80s and near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase. Rain chances look to be minimal through the weekend.

