Advertisement

Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.(Source: NCMEC/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.

A woman earlier mistakenly identified the boy as her 8-year-old son, even after seeing photos of the body.

But the son she thought was missing was camping with his father and his 11-year-old brother and didn’t have a cellphone signal.

Las Vegas Police are asking teachers to take a close look at the updated picture to see if they can identify the victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is assisting local authorities in the case.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the unknown boy’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call Las Vegas homicide at 702-828-3521.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after a coronavirus COVID-19...
Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?
Iowa Co. motorcycle rider flown to Madison hospital after crash