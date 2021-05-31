UW-Whitewater baseball advances to regional championship with 9-4 win over Texas Lutheran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater baseball will compete for a regional championship after a 9-4 win over Texas Lutheran on Saturday.

The win sets the Warhawks up with a rematch against one-seeded Adrian on Monday at 11 AM for the Whitewater Regional title. The winner of Monday’s game advances to the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa later this week.

We're final at Miller Stadium!



The #Warhawks (40-6) will play Adrian tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the NCAA Whitewater Regional championship.#d3baseball pic.twitter.com/pLu5Av9Umv — UWW Baseball (@UWWBaseball) May 30, 2021

Bouncing back from a 3-2 loss against Adrian earlier in the day, UWW kept their hopes alive in the double-elimination tournament thanks to seven different Warhawks driving in runs, led by Tucker Criswell and Ben Wilkins who had two RBI each.

UW-Whitewater got out and running right away as Ryan Norton had a RBI single in the 2nd inning to get the scoring started. Donovan Brandl and Matt Korman each drove in a run in the 3rd to make it a 3-0 Warhawks lead before three more runs were added in the 4th.

DeForest product, Sam Vomhof had a stand-up RBI double and was then brought home via a Tucker Criswell two-run homerun for a 6-0 lead. Zach Campbell had a RBI double scoring Ryan Norton to make it 7-0 before the Bulldogs rallied for four runs over two innings to make it a 7-4 game heading into the 9th inning.

Ben Wilkins pinch-hit for the Warhawks and blasted a two RBI triple in the 9th to seal a 9-4 UW-Whitewater win.

Donovan Brandl got the win on the mound for UWW as he pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs while earning four strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.