2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest wraps up with nearly all brats sold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This year’s Build Your Own Brat Fest wrapped up Monday night, with organizers saying it was a success.

The 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest allowed people to buy their own brats, which they could grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Those who didn’t feel like doing their own grilling had the option head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their own Brat Fest.

Events went on throughout the weekend at various locations through Dane County, including live music Monday evening with Beth Kille at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Sun Prairie.

About 50,000 brats were provided to the nearly 180 venues hosting events and nearly all venues sold out.

LIVE music with Beth Kille and of course 🌭’s at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse (East) until 5! 🎶 🙌 Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Monday, May 31, 2021

