America’s Got Talent stars Bello & Annaliese Nock performing in Wisconsin Dells this summer

You may recognize the daring father-daughter duo from America’s Got Talent
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - “Belly laughs and genuine gasps” are what the New York Times says you will experience at a world renowned performance now in Wisconsin Dells.

Bello and Annaliese Nock are performing this summer at The Palace Theater. Saturday marked the theater’s first performance in 15 months.

You may recognize the daring father-daughter duo from America’s Got Talent or from one of their Guinness Book of World Record titles, of which Bello alone has 16.

“I have hung from my toes underneath a helicopter flying around the Statue of Liberty. I’ve walked a high wire on a cruise ship. On America’s Got Talent I got shot out of a human cannon and flew over a helicopter,” said Bello Nock.

Bello calls himself a “comedic daredevil” and performs jaw-dropping stunts along his “DareDaughter”, Annaliese. Annaliese represents the 8th generation of Nock performers.

“We’re going to walk wire, climb sway poles. A lot of the things that you saw me and my daughter do on America’s Got Talent we do in here,” told Bello Nock.

After traveling around the globe for more than 30 years, Bello is thrilled to be in Wisconsin Dells, a place very close to his heart.

“I met my childhood sweetheart in 3rd grade at the Lake Delton Elementary and I got married to her 33 years ago across the street from this theater at the Wilderness. I haven’t been here in 20 years,” said Bello Nock.

Annaliese isn’t the only family member who is in on the show, as Bello explained, “my son is on the curtain in the technical crew, my wife wrote and produced the show and directed it and my daughter is on stage. Even the family dog is in the act,” said Nock.

The Theater Palace is selling tickets for the Nock’s show for dates in June and July. Masks are not required for audience members.

“A safe, fun place. Safe environment, safe humor, bonding memories. Four generations can laugh at the same joke and it’s just so great for families to be able to get out and get together and bond and make those memories,” told Bello Nock.

The new season of America’s Got Talent makes its debut on Tuesday, June 1st at 7 pm on NBC 15.

