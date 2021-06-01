Advertisement

Boy Scout Troop 146 lines Monona Drive with American flags to honor fallen heroes

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Boy Scout Troop 146 in Monona lined Monona Drive with nearly 100 American flags to honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The troop has done this for two decades.

This year’s group started putting flags out at 7 a.m. and started taking them down around 6 p.m. Monday.

Troop leader James Umhoefer said it is important to teach the next generation about what veterans do for the country and the sacrifices some make.

“It’s a huge sign of respect and memorial to teach them about fallen soldiers and what that means and the fallen soldiers, the people who have given their all for the flags we have put up in representation of them,” said Umhoefer.

The City of Monona canceled its annual Memorial Day parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Umhoefer was hopeful the community will be able to honor fallen veterans next year, as they have in the past.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Police presence on 5600 block of Schroeder Road
Woman accused of throwing bicycle during large Madison disturbance; 3 arrested in all

Latest News

Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Mallards return to play with 7-2 win over Chinooks
Maynard G. Mallard ziplines
Madison Mallards beat the Chinooks 7-2
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Madison Mallards return to the Duck Pond
Memorial Day weekend is a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
A Summer of Recovery: Tourism officials optimistic about increase in seasonal travel