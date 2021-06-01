Boy Scout Troop 146 lines Monona Drive with American flags to honor fallen heroes

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Boy Scout Troop 146 in Monona lined Monona Drive with nearly 100 American flags to honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The troop has done this for two decades.

This year’s group started putting flags out at 7 a.m. and started taking them down around 6 p.m. Monday.

Troop leader James Umhoefer said it is important to teach the next generation about what veterans do for the country and the sacrifices some make.

“It’s a huge sign of respect and memorial to teach them about fallen soldiers and what that means and the fallen soldiers, the people who have given their all for the flags we have put up in representation of them,” said Umhoefer.

The City of Monona canceled its annual Memorial Day parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Umhoefer was hopeful the community will be able to honor fallen veterans next year, as they have in the past.

