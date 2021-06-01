Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
A large chunk of ice went through the roof of a home near Elk Mound on Tuesday, May 25, 2021....
Ice chunk falls from sky, goes through roof of Wisconsin home Tuesday
.
(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
Crash and fire
Lanes on I-94 near Johnson Creek reopen after vehicle crash, fire
Police presence on 5600 block of Schroeder Road
Woman accused of throwing bicycle during large Madison disturbance; 3 arrested in all

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, May 15, 2021 file photo, an air bomb hits the building housing various...
Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on bombed Gaza high-rise housing AP
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity
More indictments have been made against people accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 siege on...
4 more Oath Keepers indicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Indigenous leaders are calling for an examination of every former residential school site —...
Canada promises more action after 215 children found buried near Indigenous school
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre